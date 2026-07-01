Court orders CID probe into Suresh Sallay to remain with current Director

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 1, 2026 - 3:17 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered that the CID investigation into former State Intelligence Service Chief Suresh Sallay must remain with the current CID Director.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shani Abeysekara is the current Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The order was issued today (July 1) when the case was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena.

Issuing a 23-page order, the Magistrate stated that the investigation conducted by the CID into retired Major General Suresh Sallay cannot be transferred away from the current CID Director.

The court also rejected a request to provide Sallay with writing materials and stationery.

A request made by Sallay to provide a confidential statement was also dismissed by the Magistrate.

The court also ordered Suresh Sallay to provide the passwords of his mobile phones and laptops to the CID for further investigations.

The Magistrate further ordered that the former intelligence chief should be produced before the court for all future proceedings through video conference.

Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service, was arrested by the CID in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks carried out on April 21, 2019.

Meanwhile, Sallay has decided to end the hunger strike he began while in CID custody over the Easter Sunday attacks investigation.

He had refused food while demanding that the CID Director be removed from the investigations against him and that his place of detention be changed.

Sallay is currently receiving treatment at the Cardiology Unit of the Colombo National Hospital.