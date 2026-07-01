Suresh Sallay ends hunger strike

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 1, 2026 - 2:18 pm

Retired Major General Suresh Sallay has decided to end his hunger strike while in CID custody over the Easter Sunday attacks investigation.

Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service, had started the hunger strike by refusing food while being held by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He had demanded that the Director of the CID be removed from the investigations against him and that his place of detention be changed.

Sallay is currently receiving treatment at the Cardiology Unit of the Colombo National Hospital.

He was first admitted to the National Hospital of Colombo on June 7, 2026, while in CID custody in connection with the ongoing investigations into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

On June 27, 2026, he was transferred to the Cardiology Unit after developing a heart-related condition.

Sallay was arrested by the CID in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks carried out on April 21, 2019.

He has now decided to stop the hunger strike on legal advice.