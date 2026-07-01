Kumara Jayakody questioned by Coal Commission

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 1, 2026 - 1:59 pm

Sri Lanka’s former Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody was questioned today (July 1) by the Presidential Commission investigating coal transactions.

Jayakody appeared before the Commission following a notice issued to him.

Sources said the former Minister was questioned for nearly two hours, and a statement was recorded from him. He was questioned at length regarding coal transactions and their procurement activities.

Kumara Jayakody was appointed as Energy Minister on November 18, 2024, and held the post until his resignation on April 17, 2026, noting that he stepped down to allow investigations into coal transactions to proceed independently and without any influence.

However, he continues to serve as a Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Commission is also expected to question several other former ministers in the future regarding coal transactions.

Secretary of the Presidential Commission D.V. Bandulasena said around 100 statements have already been obtained from more than 60 people. They include the current Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, former Secretary Professor Udayanga Hemapala, other former secretaries, and senior officials of the Ministry.

The Commission has received 28 complaints regarding coal transactions.

The hearing of evidence is scheduled to begin on July 3, 2026.

The deadline given to complainants to submit detailed reports to the Commission on the matters contained in their complaints ended yesterday (June 30).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake appointed the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate coal transactions under the chairmanship of Supreme Court Justice Gihan Kulatunga.

Court of Appeal Judge Adithya Patabendige and High Court Judge Sanjeewa Somaratne are the other members of the Commission.

The Commission was appointed to investigate alleged irregularities in coal imports from 2009 to date.

Officials of the Commission also carried out an inspection visit to the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai on June 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, a report submitted by the Public Utilities Commission to the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development states that a loss of around Rs. 8.49 billion has been caused due to substandard coal in the controversial nine coal ships.

The Chairman of the Committee, MP S.M. Marikkar, said the report states that none of the ships could produce 300 megawatts of power.

He also said the ash content in the coal was 102 percent higher and alleged that penalties have still not been recovered for the coal.

Coal transactions that took place in the past had caused serious discussion both inside and outside Parliament.