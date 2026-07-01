Sri Lanka launches three-day dengue prevention program

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 1, 2026 - 9:16 am

Sri Lanka will begin a three-day dengue prevention program tomorrow (July 2) as dengue cases have risen to 55,406.

Director of the National Dengue Control Unit, Dr. Kapila Kannangara, said the program will be carried out under the guidance of the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

According to the latest dengue statistics, Sri Lanka had reported 55,406 dengue cases as of midnight on June 30, 2026. The National Dengue Control Unit said 32 deaths have been reported so far this year, while the case fatality rate stands at 0.06%.

The data shows that June recorded the highest number of dengue cases so far this year, with 21,565 cases. January recorded 7,866 cases, followed by February with 5,721, March with 6,013, April with 5,651 and May with 8,590 cases.

Dr. Kapila Kannangara said dengue continues to spread at a high-risk level in 124 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions across six districts. The average number of cases for Week 25 of 2026 was recorded as 2,179.

The Western Province has reported the highest number of cases, with 29,093, representing 52.51% of the total. The Southern Province recorded 8,822 cases, while Sabaragamuwa Province reported 4,843 cases. The Central Province recorded 4,234 cases, Eastern Province 2,783, North Western Province 2,458, Uva Province 1,382, Northern Province 896 and North Central Province 895.

Among districts and units, Colombo has reported the highest number of dengue cases, with 11,392, or 20.56% of the total. Gampaha follows with 11,006 cases, representing 19.86%.

Matara has reported 4,007 cases, Kalutara 3,677, Ratnapura 3,333, Kandy 3,332, Galle 3,220 and the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) area 2,417.

Other reported figures include Hambantota with 1,595 cases, Kegalle 1,510, Kurunegala 1,437, Batticaloa 1,161, Puttalam 1,021, Kalmunai 727, Monaragala 700, Badulla 682, Jaffna 662, NIHS 601, Matale 599 and Trincomalee 525.

The remaining areas recorded lower numbers, with Anuradhapura reporting 462 cases, Polonnaruwa 433, Ampara 370, Nuwara Eliya 303, Vavuniya 85, Mannar 59, Kilinochchi 55 and Mullaitivu 35.

Health authorities have urged the public to destroy mosquito breeding places and support dengue prevention activities during the three-day program.