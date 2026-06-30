Damian Fernando appointed Sri Lanka’s 27th Navy Commander

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 30, 2026 - 7:54 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Vice Admiral Damian Fernando as the 27th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Rear Admiral Damian Fernando, who served as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy, has also been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral.

The letter of appointment was handed over to him by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this afternoon (June 30).

The appointment will take effect from July 01, 2026.

The current Commander of the Navy, Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, is scheduled to retire from the post on July 01, 2026.

Vice Admiral Damian Fernando received his education at St. Joseph Vaz College in Wennappuwa.

He joined the Sri Lanka Navy in 1991 as an Officer Cadet in the Executive Branch under the 21st intake of the Sri Lanka Navy.

After completing his basic naval training at the Naval and Maritime Academy in Trincomalee, he was commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant in 1993.

During his 35-year naval career, Vice Admiral Fernando has followed many professional and specialist training courses in Sri Lanka and overseas.

He has been awarded the Rana Sura and Uttama Seva medals.

He has also received Letters of Commendation from Commanders of the Sri Lanka Navy on six different occasions for his professional skills, efficiency, and outstanding service contribution.

Vice Admiral Damian Fernando holds a Master of Defence Studies degree from General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University and a Master of Arts in International Security and Strategy from King’s College London.