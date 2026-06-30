Mr Kottu Grand head arrested over viral CCTV video

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 30, 2026 - 2:05 pm

Viraj Wickramanayake, the head of Mr Kottu Grand (Pvt) Ltd., has been arrested by Maharagama Police over an assault complaint.

Police said Wickramanayake was arrested after he surrendered to the Maharagama Police Station today (June 30) through a lawyer.

The arrest comes after a CCTV video recently circulated widely on social media and caused strong public discussion.

According to the CCTV footage, Wickramanayake was seen verbally abusing and assaulting employees of his company.

Following the circulation of the video, many social media users had commented that he should be arrested.

Meanwhile, a person had recently lodged a complaint with the Maharagama Police Station, alleging that Viraj Wickramanayake had assaulted him.

Police further said that the arrested businessman will be produced before the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court.