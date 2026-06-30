CIABOC grants grace period for assets and liabilities declarations

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 30, 2026 - 9:11 am

CIABOC has granted a one-week grace period to submit assets and liabilities declarations after its online system faced heavy traffic.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) earlier stated that the deadline to submit declarations of assets and liabilities ends today (June 30).

Accordingly, officers who have not yet submitted their declarations still have the opportunity to do so within today.

Under the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023, all officers who are required to submit declarations of assets and liabilities must submit them online.

CIABOC Director General Ranga Dissanayake stated that fines will be imposed on those who fail to submit their declarations after the deadline.

However, the Commission’s website has reportedly faced difficulties due to a large number of people trying to access it at the same time to submit their declarations.

As a result, a decision has been taken to grant a one-week grace period for those who are unable to submit their declarations today due to the online system issue.

CIABOC said the relevant persons will be allowed to submit their declarations of assets and liabilities until midnight on July 7, 2026.