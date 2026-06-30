Pillayan remanded until July 13 over 2008 Eastern Province murders

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 30, 2026 - 12:46 pm

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, alias “Pillayan”, was remanded until July 13, 2026 over investigations into five murders in the Eastern Province.

The order was issued by the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court today (June 30), when the case was taken up for hearing.

The murders had taken place in several areas of the Eastern Province in 2008.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had earlier informed the court on June 15, 2026 about the progress of the investigations into the killings.

During the previous hearing, the Batticaloa Magistrate directed the Superintendent of the Welikada Prison to produce “Pillayan” before the court, as he had been named as the third suspect in the murder case.

Accordingly, “Pillayan” was produced before the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court this morning (June 30).

Security in and around the court premises was significantly tightened when he was brought to court.