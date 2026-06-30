Sri Lanka moves to strengthen disaster preparedness amid El Niño concerns

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 30, 2026 - 8:24 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to strengthen disaster preparedness as the country faces possible impacts from El Niño.

The National Council for Disaster Management (NCDM) met this morning (June 30) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo under the chairmanship of the President.

The meeting was attended by government and opposition representatives. Discussions focused on measures needed to respond to the El Niño climate pattern and reforms to Sri Lanka’s disaster management system.

Several decisions related to the proposed National Disaster Coordination Mechanism were also taken during the meeting.

President Dissanayake paid special attention to the possible impact of El Niño and asked officials to explain how far the current forecasts are based on data and how they compare with previous predictions.

Special attention was given to the preparedness of the agriculture, drinking water supply and energy sectors.

The meeting also discussed the Government’s water management plans and the possibility of starting cultivation activities for the Maha season earlier than usual.

Attention was also drawn to possible water shortages in wildlife zones and the impact this could have on wild animals. The President instructed the Ministry of Environment to speed up the rehabilitation of tanks inside wildlife reserves.

The President also stressed the need to manage reservoir water levels in a way that would ensure uninterrupted hydroelectric power generation.

He also instructed officials to speed up the importation of batteries needed to store solar-generated energy.

A committee report on the proposed National Disaster Management Coordination Mechanism was presented at the meeting. The report had been prepared in line with recommendations discussed at previous meetings.

The proposed system aims to bring disaster management duties, which are currently handled by several institutions, under one coordinating body.

The need for a new legal framework was also discussed. It was noted that the existing Disaster Management Act No. 13 of 2005 mainly focuses on responding to disasters after they happen, while the new framework should give more priority to disaster prevention.

It was also proposed to establish a governing body, in addition to the National Council, headed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and the Secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management. A formal mechanism at district level was also proposed.

Proposals were also made to merge the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) and the National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC) to improve efficiency and service delivery.

The President also discussed weaknesses in the existing disaster insurance system, which had been raised at a previous meeting.

He pointed out that the Government pays insurance premiums through the National Insurance Trust Fund (NITF), but receives limited benefits when disasters occur. He instructed officials to study the matter and submit a report on how Sri Lanka could set up a scientifically based insurance coverage system.

The meeting also revealed that a plan has been prepared to address compensation issues faced by families who do not have formal land deeds, as seen during the Ditwah disaster.

Under the proposed system, compensation would be paid based on official verification of residency. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

The need to review Sri Lanka’s complex land laws, which are currently spread across about five separate Acts, was also highlighted. The meeting also discussed the need to introduce a single consolidated Land Act.

The President further instructed officials to prepare a structured four-year plan to resettle families living in landslide-prone areas, especially in the Nuwara Eliya District.

He said suitable land should be identified and the required infrastructure should be provided as a priority.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, who also attended the meeting, presented proposals prepared by the Parliamentary Forum on Climate Change on disaster management and climate resilience.

He also stressed the importance of preparing disaster management policies based on scientific evidence.

The meeting also decided to improve the technological equipment and helicopter capabilities of the Tri-Forces to strengthen rescue operations.

It was also decided to assign local authorities the responsibility of maintaining disaster-response equipment such as boats and tractors at regional level.

The Council also discussed the need to strengthen district disaster operations centres so that they can function 24 hours a day.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Minister of Ports, Civil Aviation and Energy Anura Karunathilaka, Minister of Environment Dr. Dhammika Patabendi, Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Dr. Susil Ranasinghe, and Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara attended the meeting.

Other ministers, provincial governors, government and opposition Members of Parliament, and members of the National Disaster Management Council also participated in the discussion.