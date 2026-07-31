Nilantha Premaratne appointed 26th Commander of Sri Lanka Army

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 31, 2026 - 3:13 pm

Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne has been appointed as the 26th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

He succeeds Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, who completed his tenure as the 25th Commander of the Army.

Before his appointment, Premaratne served as the 69th Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army. He assumed the post in June this year.

A senior officer of the Sri Lanka Artillery, Premaratne has held several important command and staff positions during his military career.

He joined the Sri Lanka Army through Officer Cadet Intake 34 and has also served as the Army Media Spokesperson.

Premaratne is an alumnus of St. Servatius’ College, Matara.