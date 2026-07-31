Sri Lanka’s progress depends on skilled youth, says Prime Minister

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 31, 2026 - 12:00 pm

Sri Lanka’s progress depends on building a skilled and forward-looking young generation, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said, as the Government prepares major investments in education, particularly vocational training.

The Prime Minister made these remarks on July 30, 2026 while attending the official launch of the Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2026 educational exhibition at the Colombo Mayor’s Official Residence.

The exhibition will be held on October 23, 24 and 25, 2026, at Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo 07.

Held for the fourth consecutive year, the event is organised under the theme “Skills for Life.” It is organised by the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, together with the Agriculture Sector Skills Council, the Industry Sector Skills Councils and the Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said a country and society can move forward only when young people are equipped with the necessary skills and a clear vision for the future.

She said young people must be confident that opportunities are available to them. At the same time, she stressed that the Government and other responsible institutions must ensure that these opportunities become a reality.

The Prime Minister said the Government plans to make significant investments in the education sector over the coming years, with special attention given to vocational education.

She added that a dedicated steering committee has already been appointed to ensure that the Government’s education plans are properly implemented instead of remaining only as policy ideas.

Dr. Amarasuriya said vocational education should no longer be viewed as an alternative option for students. She explained that every field of study can contribute to employment, economic growth, social development and the personal development of individuals.

The Prime Minister also said educational exhibitions such as the Sri Lanka Skills Expo should act as platforms that support both national development and social progress.

She said the Government is committed to giving young people from across the country the opportunity to participate in the exhibition. Special attention will be given to ensuring that school students from all parts of Sri Lanka can attend.

Colombo Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners and other invited guests attended the launch event.