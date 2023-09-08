No-Confidence Motion against Sri Lanka’s Health Minister defeated in Parliament
Posted by Editor on September 8, 2023 - 5:48 pm
The No-Confidence motion brought against Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella by the Opposition was defeated with a majority of 40 votes this evening (September 08) in Parliament.
After a three-day debate, the vote on the No-Confidence motion was taken in Parliament of Sri Lanka today.
A total of 113 MPs voted against the motion while 73 MPs voted in favour. In addition, 38 MPs were absent during the vote.
Accordingly, Keheliya Rambukwella will continue to function as Health Minister of Sri Lanka further.
