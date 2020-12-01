Opposition blames Government for recent COVID-19 deaths

The Expenditure Heads of the Ministry of Health and State Ministries of Production and Supply of Pharmaceuticals and Indigenous Medicine Promotion and Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals for the year 2021 were passed with amendment in Parliament yesterday.

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on the expenditure heads of the Ministry of Health yesterday, Parliamentarian Hesha Withanage said responsibility of the lives lost during the second wave of COVID-19 should be borne by the government.

MP Withanage charged due to the government’s irresponsible actions and failing to prepare adequately to face a second wave, the country has arrived at a dangerous point today, adding therefore the government must bear responsibility for the loss of 103 lives.

He accused the government which had taken much effort to curb the spread of the first wave, has now put all such efforts aside and are now seeking alternatives far too slowly.

The MP stressed that the government must not dodge its responsibilities in curbing the spread of the virus which has gravely affected the people and instead accept help from the international community and the opposition.

The MP also commented on the unrest within the Mahara Prison. Parliamentarian Withanage stressed that if any one MP out of 225 contracted COVID-19, the other 224 would be reluctant to attend sittings, explaining therefore that regardless of what they were imprisoned for inmates also fear for their lives.

MP Withanage condemned if the government however intends to cover up their fear with bullets, further noting there are many alternatives to taking such a course of action.

He stressed that inmates who have been exposed to COVID-19 must be housed separately adding however any attempts by the government to cover up the matter would be futile.

(Source: News Radio)