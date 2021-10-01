Organic fertilizer will be provided for next season – Minister

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage told the media yesterday (30) that all farmers in the country would be provided with required quantities of organic fertilizer to cultivate in the Maha season.

“Many Opposition political party members are provoking farmers against the Government fabricating false stories to gain undue political advantage at this critical hour of pandemic. It is unfair and unpatriotic in all respects,” he said.

The Government will not import the organic fertilizer in question from China as laboratory experiments of the Government Research Institute have proved that the samples of those organic fertilisers contained harmful bacteria to our soil here in Sri Lanka.

“These organic fertilisers were planned to be used for the paddy cultivation of the Maha season by our farmers but the detection of harmful bacteria and organisms has led to the cancellation of importing such organic fertilizer from China,” Minister Aluthgamage said.

(Source: Daily News – By S.M. Wijayaratne)