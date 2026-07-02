Pakistan Defence Secretary arrives in Sri Lanka for Armed Forces Defence Dialogue

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 2, 2026 - 12:01 pm

Pakistan’s Defence Secretary Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Ali arrived in Sri Lanka on July 1, 2026 to attend the 6th Pakistan-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue.



He and his delegation arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, where they were received by Additional Secretary (Administration) of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence, Harsha Vithanaarachchi, along with senior officers from the Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Navy.

Officials from the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka were also present.

The 6th Pakistan-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue is scheduled to begin on Friday (July 3) at the Navy Headquarters within the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

The high-level bilateral dialogue will give both countries an opportunity to review the progress of ongoing defence cooperation and discuss matters of mutual interest. These include regional security, military cooperation, training, and further strengthening the longstanding defence partnership between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

During his official visit, Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Ali is also scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), and Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).