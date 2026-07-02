Sri Lanka launches first digitally enabled Sisu Seriya school bus service

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 2, 2026 - 9:25 am

Sri Lanka’s first digitally enabled “Sisu Seriya” school bus service was launched yesterday (July 1) at the Kodikamam Central Bus Stand in Jaffna to ensure safer transport for school students.

Under this service, a special bus service will be provided for school students and teachers. Students will be charged only half of the normal fare, while the remaining amount will be provided by the government as a subsidy.

Two private buses operating from Usan to Jaffna and from Usan to Point Pedro in the Jaffna District have been added to the service.

The main feature of the service is the digital smart card system. Students will be given a special digital card, and when the card is scanned while boarding and getting off the bus, an SMS will be sent immediately to their parents’ mobile phones, informing them of the boarding and drop-off times.

Officials say this will further strengthen the safety of children travelling to and from school. Another special feature is that the digital system has been introduced by the private bus owner concerned at his own expense.

Earlier, two similar “Sisu Seriya” services were launched in Vavuniya, and the service is expected to be expanded to other areas of the Northern Province in the future.