Pakistan Defence Secretary calls on Sri Lanka Defence Secretary

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 2, 2026 - 7:01 pm

Pakistan’s Defence Secretary Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Ali paid a courtesy call on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) today (July 2).

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Defence, Defence Headquarters Complex, Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Ali, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is currently in Sri Lanka to participate in the 6th Pakistan-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue.

Welcoming the visiting Pakistani Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha held a cordial discussion with him.

During the meeting, the two officials exchanged views on several matters of mutual interest, including the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue, defence cooperation, military exchanges, training opportunities, and ways to expand collaboration in areas of shared strategic importance.

Additional Secretary Defence of Pakistan Rear Admiral Amir Mahmood, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Major General (Retd) Dr. Nayyar Naseer, and Defence Advisor Colonel Muhammad Farooq were also present at the meeting.