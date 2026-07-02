SDIG Waruna Jayasundara questioned by CID

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 2, 2026 - 3:15 pm

Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police Waruna Jayasundara left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this afternoon after giving a statement for nearly four hours over alleged links to suspected organised crime figure Mandinu Padmasiri, alias “Kehelbaddara Padme”.

SDIG Jayasundara, who is in charge of the Eastern Province, had arrived at the CID at around 9:30 AM today to provide a statement in connection with the ongoing investigation.

He left the CID at around 1:45 PM after the questioning session.

The statement was recorded as part of an investigation into an incident involving his alleged ties with the organised criminal figure known as “Kehelbaddara Padme”.