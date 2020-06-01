PHIs threaten legal action

The Public Health Inspectors Union of Sri Lanka, yesterday, warned that legal action would be taken against those who organised the funeral proceedings of former Minister Arumugam Thondaman, if any person who had taken part in the festivities became infected with coronavirus.

“We received information that someone, connected to the Thondaman family, has called the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, and attempted to intimidate him,” President of the PHIs’ Union, Upul Rohana said. This follows the decision to impose curfew, in Nuwara-Eliya, and restrict mass gatherings, connected to the funeral, he said. “Not only are these people using a corpse as part of their election campaign, they are also attempting to intimidate a senior government servant, who is doing his job. They think they are above the law.

The entire nation was aware that some people, affiliated to the late minister’s party, violated health guidelines and acted irresponsibly. At a time when the threat, posed by COVID-19, was not over, all Sri Lankans must condemn such irresponsible behaviour, Rohana said.

“Those who organised the funeral violated the health guidelines. they held vehicle parades and violated physical distancing rule. This has created a bad precedent. This can very well undo all the hard work by health and security forces personnel, government servants and the general public. (RK)

(Source: The Island)