A police officer has been assaulted and killed over a dispute that took place in Niwandama South, Ja-Ela.

The police officer in question was assaulted after a dispute between two persons had escalatedl, according to the office of Police Media Spokesperson.

The attacker had, reportedly, forcibly entered the police officer’s house and had attacked him with a sharp object.

The deceased is a 49-year-old Police Sergeant attached to Narahenpita Police Hospital.

The suspect has been identified while Ja-Ela Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

