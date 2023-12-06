Police officer takes his own life at Peliyagoda Interchange of Katunayake Expressway

Posted by Editor on December 6, 2023 - 10:12 am

A Sri Lankan Police officer has committed suicide by shooting himself using his service firearm at the Peliyagoda Interchange on the Katunayake Expressway this morning (December 06).

According to Police, the 54-year-old Ruwan Kumara who served as a Sub-Inspector for Sri Lanka Police took his own life between 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM this morning.

The police officer had been on duty at the Peliyagoda expressway interchange last night and the shooting had reportedly taken place when he had come to the Peliyagoda Interchange Center after completing his duties.

According to Police, the gunshot injury to his head, reportedly occurred from his duty firearm and the incident is being investigated into as a possible suicide.