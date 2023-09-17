Sep 17 2023 September 17, 2023 September 17, 2023 NoComment

Police Special Task Force seizes explosives in the Victoria reserve

Explosives found in the Victoria reserve in Sri Lanka

Several explosives have been found by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Victoria reserve near the 16th-kilometer post of Padiyapalella road, Kandy.

STF found these explosives based on a tip-off received by the Kalatu Oya Police.

STF has seized several explosives including four grenades, an anti-aircraft bullet, and nine bullets used in automatic firearms.

STF has defused the explosives and further investigations are being carried out by the Police.

