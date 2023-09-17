Police Special Task Force seizes explosives in the Victoria reserve
Posted by Editor on September 17, 2023 - 10:15 am
Several explosives have been found by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Victoria reserve near the 16th-kilometer post of Padiyapalella road, Kandy.
STF found these explosives based on a tip-off received by the Kalatu Oya Police.
STF has seized several explosives including four grenades, an anti-aircraft bullet, and nine bullets used in automatic firearms.
STF has defused the explosives and further investigations are being carried out by the Police.
