Police Special Task Force seizes explosives in the Victoria reserve

Posted by Editor on September 17, 2023 - 10:15 am

Several explosives have been found by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Victoria reserve near the 16th-kilometer post of Padiyapalella road, Kandy.

STF found these explosives based on a tip-off received by the Kalatu Oya Police.

STF has seized several explosives including four grenades, an anti-aircraft bullet, and nine bullets used in automatic firearms.

STF has defused the explosives and further investigations are being carried out by the Police.