President declares emergency regulations on supply of essential food
Posted in Local News
The Emergency Regulation for the supply of essential food items will come into effect from midnight on Monday (30), said the President’s Media Division.
The regulations apply to the supply, selling at higher prices, and hoarding of essential food including paddy, rice, and sugar.
The President has declared these regulations under the powers vested in him subject to Article 2 of the Public Security Ordinance.
