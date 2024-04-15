President joins Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations in Nuwara Eliya

Posted by Editor on April 15, 2024 - 11:11 am

The New Year celebrations in Meepilimana, Nuwara Eliya, were organized by the “Api Youth Club” in partnership with the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat and the Nuwara Eliya Divisional Secretariat and took place on Sunday (April 14).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe graced the event with his presence, honoring age-old traditions in a celebration rich with traditional sports and culture.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the venue in the morning and watched various New Year competitions. He also awarded prizes to the winners of the Bakmaha cycling contest held earlier that day.

Interacting warmly with the residents of Meepilimana, President Wickremesinghe engaged in friendly discussions during the festivities. Moreover, he pledged swift resolutions to issues raised by the local community.

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reports that numerous New Year celebrations have been organized by local government institutions and citizens across the island to mark the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

According to the PMD, there has been an increase in the number of celebrations this year compared to the previous year.