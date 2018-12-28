President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the relevant authorities to further strengthen the raids related to illegal drug smuggling.

After President Sirisena took over the Police Department under the Ministry of Defence, during the last two months the raids related to illegal drug smuggling were strengthened and there is a significant improvement in detection of illegal drugs.

During the ten months period, commencing January 01st, 2018 to October 31st the total seizure of heroin was 184.6 kg.

However, according to the special program for illegal drug raids implemented on the instructions of President Sirisena, a record amount of 280 kg of heroin was seized in the period of two months since November 01st and the Police Department has been able to file legal action against drug smugglers.

Thus within the past two months the 15,530 suspects were detained for illegal drug trafficking and they are being prosecuted in several courts.

Towards freeing the next generation from drugs a massive program is conducted for eradicating drugs Island-wide and the President will assess its progress continuously.

The expectation of the President is to take every possible action to totally eliminate illegal drug trafficking and additional powers will be granted to police to carry out necessary action efficiently. The legal drafts relating to this are being compiled under President’s instructions.

