Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe says he trusts that President Maithripala Sirisena will promptly respect the judgment of Court.

Taking to twitter the UNP leader said the legislature, judiciary, and the executive are equally important pillars of a democracy and the checks and balances that they provide are crucial to ensuring the sovereignty of its citizens.

In a special statement outside the Temple Trees the leader of the UNP said he believes the President will pave the way for the legitimate government to continue duties.

Ranil Wickremesinghe noted in order to dissolve Parliament the 2/3rd majority of Parliament is required.

Wickremesinghe stressed the supremacy of the legislature has been confirmed adding the UNP should now resort to further measures to establish a government.

(Source: News Radio)