Presidential Task Force appointed on ‘One Country, One Law’

An extraordinary gazette has been issued appointing a 13-member Presidential Task Force to study the implementation of the concept “One Country, One Law” and to prepare a draft Act.

The Task Force will be Chaired by Ven. Galagodaththe Gnanasara Thero.

The Gazette Notification in this regard was issued yesterday (26).

Members of the Task Force:

Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero Professor Dayananda Banda Esquire Professor Shanthinandana Wijesinghe Esquire Professor Sumedha Siriwardana Esquire N.G. Sujeewa Panditharathna Esquire Iresh Senevirathne Esquire, Attorney-at-Law Sanjaya Marambe Esquire, Attorney-at-Law Eranda Navarathna Esquire Pani Wewala Esquire Moulavi Mohomad Esquire, Ulama Council, Galle Mohomad Inthikab Esquire, Lecturer Kaleel Rahuman Esquire Azeez Nizardeen Esquire

The gazette states that focusing on the fact that administration of justice, its implementation and protection under the law should be fair by all as set out in the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and also that it is indicated under fundamental rights therein that no citizen should be discriminated against in the eye of law on meted out special treatment on ground of nationality, religion, caste or any other grounds.

It states that the implementation of the concept; one country, one law within Sri Lanka is reflected as a methodology of ensuring nationally and internationally recognized humanitarian values.

The Presidential Task Force is tasked with making a study of the implementation of the concept; One Country, One Law within Sri Lanka and prepare a draft Act for the said purpose, and also to study the draft Acts and amendments that have already been prepared by the Ministry of Justice in relation to this subject and their appropriateness and if there are suitable amendments to submit proposal for the purpose and include them in such relevant draft as is deemed appropriate.

Senior Assistant Secretary to the President Jeevanthie Senanayake has been named as the Secretary of the Task Force.

The Task Force has also been ordered to submit reports to the President at least once a month and submit the final report on or before the 28th of February next year.