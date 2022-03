The price of a 50kg bag of cement has been increased by Rs. 350, the traders announced today (March 13).

Accordingly, the new price of a Sanstha  50kg bag of cement would be Rs. 1,850.

The new price of a Tokyo cement would be Rs. 1,975.

The price of a bag of cement remained at Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,500 so far.