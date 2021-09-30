Prime Minister directs to CBSL to relax import curbs

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday instructed the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Ajith Nivard Cabraal to provide relief as far as possible to curb the current import restrictions on non-essential items and equipment.

The PM issued these instructions taking into consideration the inconvenience caused to the businesses and general public as a result of the import restrictions imposed on certain non-essential items and equipment.

Accordingly, the Central Bank Governor is scheduled to present the relevant remedial measures shortly.