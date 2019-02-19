State Minister of Highways, Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Ranjan Ramanayake yesterday (18), said that he had revealed the names of politicians, including Members of Parliament, who allegedly consume cocaine and other illegal narcotics to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on 17 February.

Speaking to Ceylon Today, Ramanayake said that he revealed those names to the Speaker via telephone. “I would not reveal these names to the Media and the general public as there should be a thorough investigation first.

This list contains names of some current Cabinet Ministers, former Cabinet Ministers and some people who currently engage in politics,” he claimed.

Furthermore, he claimed that it is not a secret that some politicians, including current and former Cabinet Ministers, Provincial Councillors and Local Government Members have become billionaires by being involved in drug trafficking. “There are clear suspicions that the MPs who behaved indecently and aggressively inside the Parliament Chamber last November had consumed narcotics prior to entering the Chamber,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, speaking at a media briefing on the same day, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) Leader Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila said that it is a very serious issue if Cabinet Ministers consume narcotics like cocaine. “This is a very serious matter. Ramanayake said that five of the Cabinet Ministers consume cocaine. Apart from the President and the Premier there are only 28 Cabinet Ministers. If five of them consume these narcotics, what will happen to the country? When thinking about this, I feel that Ramanayake may be correct this time. No one can think that this Government is in a proper mental condition by looking at their work during the past four years.”

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Shiran Ranasinghe and Methmalie Dissanayake)