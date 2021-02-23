Ranjan’s life in danger – Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa yesterday (22), visited Angunakolapelessa Prison, to meet incarcerated SJB MP Ranjan Ramanayake. “Ramanayake’s life is in danger and the Government should take responsibility if anything happens to him,” Premadasa said, after the meeting.

Speaking to the Media, the Opposition Leader stressed, “Ramanayaka is a public figure who was against the drug menace and now he has been imprisoned with inmates who were suspected of drug peddling. This puts him in a dangerous situation. It is said the SLPP MP Premalal Jayasekra will be attending Parliament tomorrow. It is sad how Jayasekara and Ramanayake, who were elected to Parliament by the public votes, are being treated in different ways. The Speaker should be fair than this and treat all the MPs in the same way without being biased against a particular political party.”

Premadasa also said Ramanayake should be transferred to a prison around the Colombo area for his safety.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)