Rishad Bathiudeen hospitalised

MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who is currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been hospitalized.

Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said that Bathiudeen was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for a medical examination due to an illness.

Upon being examined by the doctors, the parliamentarian was admitted to the ETU of the hospital, the police spokesman said further.

Bathiudeen is currently being detained under a detention order issued under the Prevention of Terrorism in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.