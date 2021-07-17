KDU will be brought under UGC after removing obstacles in the UGC Act: President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the obstacles existed in the University Grants Commission Act will be removed and the Kotelawala Defence University will be brought under its purview.

The President said that the Kotelawala Defence University has produced a large number of scholars to the country over the past 40 years and that even students who pass the GCE Advanced Level examination with high marks are also eager to choose the Kotelawala Defence University for their higher education.

He also pointed out the need for the establishment of such high quality universities in the country in order to save the large amount of money lost to the country and to the parents when sending their children abroad for higher education.

These remarks were made by the President at the 11th meeting with the Buddhist Advisory Council held at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (16).

President Rajapaksa pointed out that the unconstructive opposition of certain groups to policy decisions taken for the benefit of the future of the country is a grave injustice to our future generations.

He also briefed the Maha Sangha on the measures taken by the Government to control the spread of COVID-19 including its vaccination drive.

The President expressed confidence that all the vaccinations received since the arrival of the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines on January 28, and the district-level vaccination programmes implemented across the country will pave the way to complete the administering the two doses of the vaccine for the persons who are over the age of 30 before end of August.

It is also expected to complete the vaccination drive in the Kandy District before the Dalada Perahera. The President pointed out that the World Health Organization (WHO) has commended the vaccination process in Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka has become one of the leading countries in South Asia in vaccination.

