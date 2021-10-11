Rs. 88 Billion paid as OT, special allowances for health sector workers – Minister

The Health Ministry spends over Rs.88 billion to pay special allowances and overtime payments in the health sector every year while it spends only Rs. 48 billion annually on salaries, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said.

He said the COVID Risk Allowance of Rs.7,500 to the health sector employees was given in appreciation of their service, but it was approved only for a limited time period.

The Minister also stressed that he is ready to discuss with the trade unions at any time the problems that may arise, but not ready to consider things that are impossible to carry out.

Minister Rambukwella stated this while speaking to the media at the Hatharaliyadda area in Kandy on Saturday.

He said the trade unions should try to create the required professional background and not the political background for them.

(Source: Daily News – By Asela Kuruluwansa)