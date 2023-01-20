Several roads blocked in Colombo due to protests

The vehicle movement on Lotus Road has been blocked due to a protest march by several professional trade unions, the police said.

A group of professionals including university lecturers, bank employees and doctors are currently protesting at two locations in Colombo.

They have organised this protest based on several demands, including the removal of new taxes imposed on the salaries of professionals.

The police have closed Galle Road for traffic at the Lotus Roundabout in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Independence Avenue in Colombo has also been blocked near the Nelum Pokuna Theatre.

Accordingly, motorists are urged to use alternative routes for the time being.