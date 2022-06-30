Six persons sentenced to death over a murder 22 years ago

Six persons were sentenced to death after they were convicted of murdering five people in year 2000.

Six individuals were found guilty of shooting and killing five persons opposite the Devundara Devalaya on November 14, 2000 (22 years ago).

A total of 15 suspects were arrested over the killings while five of them were acquitted and released. Another four suspects had passed away during the long trial.

The convicted killers are all residents from Devinuwara (Devundara).