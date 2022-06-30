Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe re-appointed CBSL Governor for 6 more years

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe was re-appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) for the next six years by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (June 30).

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as Finance Minister, made his recommendation to the President yesterday, to extend Dr. Weerasinghe tenure as Governor of the Central Bank for another six years.

Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe first assumed duties as the 17th Governor of the CBSL on the 8th of April 2022.