Special notice to public servants

The government has decided to call all employees of public service back to duty from August 02 (Monday), subject to COVID-19 health guidelines.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara has informed the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Service Provincial Councils and Local Government J.J. Ratnasiri in this regard.

The President’s Media Unit announced that all circulars issued to permit working from home and a limited number of staff members to be physically at the workplace in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 have been cancelled.