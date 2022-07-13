Sri Lanka Air Force confirms President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for Maldives

The Sri Lanka Air Force confirmed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two security officers left for the Maldives today (July 13) using an aircraft belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force.

“Under the provisions of the Constitution and on a request by the government, the Sri Lanka Air Force provided a plane early today to fly the president, his wife and two security officials to the Maldives,” the statement said.

Meanwhile the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Twitter it “categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka”.

High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka. It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka (1/2) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 13, 2022