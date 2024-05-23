Sri Lanka approves upgrade of Karapitiya Teaching Hospital to National Hospital

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has approved a proposal to develop the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital into a National Hospital, Cabinet spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardane announced today (May 23).

Accordingly, the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital will be renamed as the Galle National Hospital.

This decision follows a proposal submitted by Minister of Health Dr. Ramesh Pathirana.

Plans are underway to increase the hospital’s bed capacity to 2,858 by the end of this year, making it the second largest hospital in the country after the National Hospital in Colombo.

Minister Gunawardane noted that Karapitiya will become the third National Hospital, joining the existing National Hospitals in Colombo and Kandy.