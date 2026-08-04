Sri Lanka Cabinet clears path for 22nd Constitutional Amendment

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 4, 2026 - 4:04 pm

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has approved the gazetting of the draft Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution and the Judicature (Amendment) Bill to strengthen judicial independence and speed up the disposal of the backlog of court cases.

The decision follows Cabinet approval granted on July 27, 2026, to prepare amendments to the Constitution and the Judicature Act aimed at reinforcing the independence of the judiciary and improving the efficiency of the country’s justice system.

The two bills were prepared by the Legal Draftsman following the earlier Cabinet decision.

The Attorney General has now granted clearance for the draft Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution Bill and the Judicature (Amendment) Bill.

According to the Department of Government Information, the enactment of the proposed Twenty-Second Amendment is expected to pave the way for further measures to strengthen judicial independence.

The amendment is also expected to support reforms aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the judicial process.

The Cabinet has approved the publication of both draft bills in the Government Gazette and their subsequent presentation to Parliament for approval.

The latest approval was granted to a Cabinet paper submitted by the Minister of Justice and National Integration.