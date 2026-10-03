Sri Lanka, China discuss joint action against online financial fraud

Posted by Onlanka News on October 3, 2026 - 10:47 am

Sri Lanka and China have discussed strengthening joint efforts to combat online financial fraud, during a meeting between Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala and Chinese Ambassador Wei Huaxiang on October 1, 2026.

The discussion was held at the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs in Battaramulla.

The two sides also discussed ways to further strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and China, as well as future cooperation programmes in the field of public security.

Special attention was given to measures that could be taken jointly to tackle financial fraud carried out through online platforms, which has become a major challenge.

Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ravi Seneviratne also participated in the meeting.

Ananda Wijepala currently serves as Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, while Ravi Seneviratne serves as Secretary to the Ministry.