Sri Lanka Navy supports renovation of Muttur Muslim Girls’ College

Posted by Onlanka News on October 3, 2026 - 10:09 am

Renovated classrooms and sanitation facilities at Muttur Muslim Girls’ College in Trincomalee were handed over to students on October 1, 2026, under the Clean Sri Lanka national programme.

The project was carried out with financial support from the Royal College Old Boys’ East Coast Foundation, USA, while the Sri Lanka Navy’s Eastern Naval Command provided technical expertise and skilled manpower for the renovation work.

The handover ceremony was presided over by Captain Ravindu Harischandra, Commanding Officer of SLNS Vidura and Acting Naval Officer-in-Charge, Trincomalee (South).

The principal of Muttur Muslim Girls’ College, teachers and students also attended the event.