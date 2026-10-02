Sri Lanka security forces release 187 acres in Jaffna for civilian use

Posted by Onlanka News on October 2, 2026 - 6:42 pm

Sri Lanka’s Security Forces have formally released 187.56 acres of State-owned land in Kankesanthurai, Jaffna, for future civilian use and proposed investment and development activities.

The land belongs to the State Cement Corporation and is located in Grama Niladhari Division J/233, Kankesanthurai West, within the Valikamam North (Tellippalai) Divisional Secretariat Division.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the land had been used by the Sri Lanka Army since the middle of 1997.

Documents relating to the release of the land were formally handed over to Jaffna District Secretary M. Piratheepan by Colonel W. M. A. M. Nissanka, Officer in Charge of Civil Affairs at Security Forces Headquarters – Jaffna, Palaly.

The handover took place at the Jaffna District Secretariat on Wednesday (September 30, 2026).

The 187.56-acre land is expected to form part of the proposed investment zone in Kankesanthurai, with the release aimed at making State land available for future investment, economic activity and development in the area.

The Ministry of Defence said the move is part of continuing efforts by the Security Forces to make State land in the Northern Peninsula that had previously been used by security forces available for productive civilian use.