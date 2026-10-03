Sri Lanka Police freeze Rs. 44.5 Million property in drug money probe

Posted by Onlanka News on October 3, 2026 - 9:55 am

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police has frozen a property worth about Rs. 44.5 million after investigations found that it had allegedly been acquired using money earned through drug trafficking.

The investigation was launched following information that a man and a woman residing in the Negombo area had acquired assets through drug trafficking.

Police investigations revealed that the woman had purchased a 24.8-perch plot of land in the Katuneriya area in her name using money allegedly earned from drug trafficking. The land is valued at approximately Rs. 9.5 million.

A two-storey house valued at around Rs. 35 million had also been built on the property.

Accordingly, freezing orders have been issued on the land and house, with a total estimated value of Rs. 44.5 million, for a period of 14 days from October 2, 2026, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division is conducting further investigations.