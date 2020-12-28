Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 194.

The following deaths have been reported:

90 year old male, a resident of Dharga Town. 83 year old male, a resident of Theldeniya. 57 year old female, a resident of Kalutara.

