Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 194.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 90 year old male, a resident of Dharga Town.
- 83 year old male, a resident of Theldeniya.
- 57 year old female, a resident of Kalutara.
