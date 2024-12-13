Sri Lanka immigration clerk remanded over Rs. 6,000 bribe
Posted by Editor on December 13, 2024 - 5:19 pm
A clerk from the postal division of the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Sri Lanka was arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe of Rs. 6,000 to issue a passport.
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the suspect to be remanded until December 20, 2024.
The suspect was apprehended by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) while soliciting and accepting the bribe to expedite the issuance of the passport.
CIABOC officials informed the court that investigations into the suspect are still ongoing and requested that he remain in remand custody.
Accordingly, the court ordered the suspect to be remanded until December 20, 2024.
