Sri Lanka, India launch upgraded rail line and new signalling system

Posted by Editor on April 6, 2025 - 5:29 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (April 6) jointly inaugurated the upgraded Maho–Omanthai railway line and the newly installed Maho–Anuradhapura railway signalling system.

The ceremony marks a major step forward in transport development and bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi is currently in Sri Lanka on an official visit at the invitation of President Dissanayake. The visit is being held under the theme “Friendship of Centuries, Commitment to a Prosperous Future,” highlighting the strong and historic relationship between Sri Lanka and India.

At the event, both leaders unveiled a commemorative plaque, launched the new railway systems, and gave the initial signal for the train’s departure.

The Maho–Omanthai railway line upgrade was completed with funding from the Indian Credit Line, with a total investment of USD 91.27 million.

The modernisation of the Maho–Anuradhapura railway signalling system was funded by the Government of India, with an investment of USD 14.89 million.

This project is a result of President Dissanayake’s recent visit to India.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including: