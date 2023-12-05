Sri Lanka moving towards social revolution – Anura

Posted by Editor on December 5, 2023 - 8:45 am

National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake says every passing day the Sri Lankan polity makes rapid advances towards a social revolution.

Addressing an electorate convention in Dehiwala on Saturday (December 02), Dissanayake said that people were now convinced that mere change of government would not help achieve their aspirations. “Social revolutions cannot be achieved by a change of government. People yearn for the change of social revolution,” he said.

“It is generally thought that Ranil Wickremesinghe represents the Western interests while Mahinda Rajapaksa is progressive.

They got on different stages and championed those lines. Now both of them are on the same stage. One looks after the other. Such a government cannot achieve social change.”

“Social revolutions take place from time to time sometimes after hundreds of years. There have to be conditions for social revolutions to take place. One such is the inability of the rulers to continue their usual way of governing with lies.

Those who have governed this country for decades now come to such a pass. On the other hand, people should find that they can no longer continue the lifestyle they used to. Now, we are experiencing such a situation.

So, every condition needed for a social revolution is fulfilled by the prevailing system itself through its corruption, waste, fraud and abuse.”

“People are overtaxed. Many have no jobs. Those who have jobs cannot cover their expenses. Farmers languish because they cannot sell their produce at reasonable prices. Industries are closing down. No social security is there for people and the crime rate is increasing.”

“People have now made up their minds. They know what they need. They are no longer ready to put up with difficulties they have been made to inherit by these rulers,” Dissanayake said.

Former Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council member Samanmali Gunasinghe, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, Moulavi Muneer Mulafar and party officials addressed the convention.

(Courtesy: The Island)