Sri Lanka Navy seizes 270kg drug haul in deep-sea bust

Posted by Editor on January 24, 2026 - 7:00 am

Two multi-day fishing trawlers carrying approximately 270 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and heroin were intercepted in deep waters off Sri Lanka’s southern coast during a joint operation by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), authorities said yesterday (January 23).

The operation targeted drug smuggling activities in offshore areas and led to the discovery of a large quantity of narcotics hidden inside the vessels. The seizure included crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice,” and heroin.

According to the Navy, the special search operation was carried out using long-range naval vessels based on information received from the Sri Lanka Police. During the operation, five suspects were arrested along with one trawler, while six suspects were apprehended with the second trawler. In total, 11 suspects and both fishing vessels were taken into Naval custody.

The Navy stated that the suspected narcotics, the two vessels, and the suspects will be brought ashore on January 25, 2026, for further investigations and legal action.